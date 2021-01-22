7 films to watch ahead of January 26.

The Australian entertainment industry has only recently embraced the importance of telling uniquely Indigenous stories.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were living on this continent for more than 60,000 years before the British arrived and in the centuries since, they have endured widespread massacres, oppression and dispossession at the hands of colonialism.

With this, came the silencing of Indigenous voices for generations.

In fact, it has only really been since the 1980s and 1990s, and especially since the 2000s, that Indigenous stories have found themselves told on screen appropriately - through Indigenous voices, without blackface or racist stereotypes.

As we approach January 26, a day of sorrow and mourning for many Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, we have pulled together a list of titles to watch ahead of the day.

Whether fictional or based on true events, the below films use Indigenous voices and tell Indigenous stories.

High Ground.

Image: Madman Entertainment.