The biggest moments from the BAFTAs, including a big upset for Barbie.

It's BAFTAs time, baby! How has a year passed since the iconic 2023 ceremony?!

For the chronically online among us, this was the unforgettable moment last year when Ariana DeBose blessed us with a rap where she simply listed various nominated actresses and rhymed random words with their names.

“Angela Bassett did the thing,” was one line that resonated most with online commenters. And a legend was born.

Sadly, the 77th British Academy Film Awards didn't feature a follow-up rap from DeBose (hey organisers, I have notes!!), but it was still a lot of fun... although maybe not if you're a fan of Barbie.

Despite not winning any awards, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were both in attendance.

The BAFTAs is one of the big award shows that commonly informs who dominates at the Academy Awards — so we're eagerly taking notes ahead of the 2024 Oscars.

We've rounded up the highlights from British films night of nights.

Margot Robbie continued her Barbie bonanza on the red carpet.

It's giving evening Barbie! Margot Robbie stuck to her commitment to recreate the iconic doll's looks on every red carpet and she didn't disappoint.

Margot Robbie attends the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards. Image: Getty.