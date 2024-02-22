A chaotic interview with the stars of Drive Away Dolls, a wild new comedy with a surprise twist.

People often ask me if the actors I interview are anything like the characters they play and most of the time my answer is a hard no.

Margot Robbie doesn't have Barbie feet, Jason Momoa can't breathe underwater and Tom Cruise doesn't have the superhuman strength required to cling to a moving plane or scale a mountain without a safety wire (although I do believe he could pull off his skin to reveal a new face if he chose to do so).

However, when I spoke to the stars of Drive Away Dolls, Geraldine Viswanathan and Margaret Qualley, elements of their characters from the newly released racy road trip comedy began to shine through. An 'opposites attract' dynamic that, in this case, works just as well off-screen as it did in the film.

Drive Away Dolls was directed and co-written by Ethan Coen who, along with his brother Joel, is the filmmaker behind classic movies such as Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, and A Serious Man.

In Drive Away Dolls — Coen's solo directional debut, which was co-written by Tricia Cooke (the co-writers are also married) — Viswanathan and Qualley play longtime friends with very different outlooks on life.

The free-spirited Jamie (Qualley) is sexually adventurous, always on the lookout for a good time and easily distracted when faced with the opportunity to abandon the task at hand in favour of something a little more fun.

On the other hand, Marian (Viswanathan) is more the reserved and thoughtful one in this friendship duo, exactly the kind of person you'd want by your side if you ever found yourself involved in a cross-country car chase with a mysterious item hidden in the boot and a pair of thugs on your tail.