"She's the cooking wife." Inside the private world of Enoch Foster and his three wives.

In 1972, Bob Foster was kicked out of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for marrying a second wife.

At the time, polygamy was illegal in Utah and he spent 20 days in prison for the crime. When he was released, he went searching for somewhere to practice his beliefs without being bothered.

He set up camp in a section of the desert on a 50-year lease in the late 1970s, where he went on to live in peace with his three wives and 38 children.

Forty years later, the community he set up is home to more than a dozen families, many of whom are made up of plural marriages.

As fundamentalist Mormons, they believe having multiple wives is one way to reach the highest level of heaven. You cannot, in their belief, become a God unless you live with plural marriages.

Rockland Ranch or “The Rock” is entirely self sufficient and has everything a community needs – running water, electricity, internet access and a working farm. Their homes are blasted into the side of a huge sandstone rock and split into different conjoining apartments, which each house different wives and children.

They also have on site half a year’s worth of pickled and canned food, to feed the families living there, when the apocalypse ‘inevitably’ strikes. It’s a key belief of fundamentalist Mormons the “end of days” will come and there will be three and a half years of chaos.