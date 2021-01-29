The biggest engagement ring trends of 2021, according to an expert.

As 2020 affected how couples all over the world plan to say "I do", many of us are reconsidering the way we look at weddings - and whether we want to partake in the same traditions and styles.

Some are choosing to elope or downscale their ceremonies out of necessity, while we've seen a rise in non-conventional wedding looks (hello, two-piece gowns) - and that goes for engagement rings, too.

We sat down with Sarah Gittoes, creative director and co-founder of Australian jewellery label Sarah & Sebastian, to hear what the forecasted trends are for 2021 when it comes to wearing a rock on *that* finger.

The good news is, if you've had your eye on one style forever, it's not going to rapidly go out of fashion just because a celebrity is rocking something different.

"Trends are slow moving and influence subtle considerations like stone shapes, colours and settings," Sarah explained.

As for the 2020 styles that look set to continue into this year, "Fancy cut diamonds such as emerald and marquise have been popular."