From $0 to $36K: 33 women on how much their engagement ring really cost.

When someone you know gets engaged it gives you full permission to ask a whole heap of questions: How did they propose? When do you think you'll have the wedding? Do you think you'll change your name? What colour theme are you thinking of for the big day?

...But there's one question you're definitely not supposed to ask: How much did your engagement ring cost?

We get it - it's rude, nosey and barely anyone likes talking about money. But we WANT TO KNOW.

So, we asked the frowned-upon question to our Mamamia community. And they were as candid and honest and glorious as ever.

Without further ado, here is a big old list of engagement rings and their respective price tags. Go forth and have a snoop.

Rebekah's engagement ring, $600.

"It was 'cheap' (by engagement ring standards), and I’m not a massive jewellery wearer, but I love this. It was about $600. If I'm honest, I think I’ll glow up to the fancier version of the same ring when we get married to fit the band I want but I do love my ring and I get so many compliments about it."

