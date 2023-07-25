'I'm fully invested in my "emotional support bottle" era and these are the products I NEED.'

It’s funny how a thing BECOMES A THING isn’t it.

Like I remember the exact moment wearing sunglasses and carrying around a water bottle in high school became the COOL THING to do, so then EVERYONE had to be seen walking around wearing sunglasses and carrying around a water bottle.

(Mind you, it was plastic, cost $1 from the canteen and came with flavoured water inside. Ahh 2004, when we hadn’t even heard of the cossie crisis or recyclable plastics.)

Anyway, SOMEHOW, after years of running around playgrounds in the heat of day and forgetting to even drink water, we suddenly became socially and emotionally dependent on water bottles overnight, and TBH that hang up has never let up.

So here I am, 19 years later, writing an article about the hottest (but like coldest) water bottles I’m thirsting after. Because you know that thing about needing to have the coolest thing?

Yeh, real life is just like high school.

The flat rectangular bottle.

Image: Memobottle.