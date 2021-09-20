Bright yellow, feathers and... bonnets: Every single look from the 2021 Emmys in one place.

2021 has been a fairly disappointing year for red carpets, but the redemption is in full swing! With last week's MTV VMAs and the Met Gala giving us a taste of all that delicious fashion and beauty inspo we've so desperately missed, the 2021 Emmy Awards is leaving us feeling a little bit (VERY) spoiled.

Look at us go! ALL of the red carpets!

And the fashion at this year's Emmys looking, in a word, optimistic. With yellow the standout colour of choice, along with a sprinkling of feathers, capes and even a rogue bonnet, TV's A-list are signalling a sunnier mood - and we're so here for it.

Check out all the major looks from the 73rd annual Emmy Awards red carpet below.

Kaley Cuoco

