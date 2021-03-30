Emma Watson, Channing Tatum and the 'on-set Speedo incident' that triggered a storm out.

For years now, rumours have persisted that Emma Watson "stormed off" the set of This Is the End.

The 2013 film, which starred Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, and Jonah Hill, followed a group of Los Angeles celebrities after they became trapped in James Franco's house amid the apocalypse.

During production on the film, a user on blogging platform Tumblr alleged that Watson walked off the set of the film following an uncomfortable encounter with actor Channing Tatum.

Video via Mamamia.

Like the rest of the cast, Watson and Tatum were playing heightened versions of themselves in the film.

However, during filming, Tatum reportedly took things a little too far.

The incident occurred during a scene featuring Danny McBride as a cannibal and a masked Channing Tatum on a leash.

"The scene was as raunchy as it could be," an extra from the film, who shared their alleged experience on Tumblr, said.

"Emma knew [Channing] was going to be in a thong for the scene and everyone knows he used to be a stripper. Emma steps onto the set and looks at the scene... and kind of has a freak out moment," they continued.

"Before we started to film, she stormed off set with her publicist. Then she came back and filmed about three minutes of the scene.

"During the scene, Channing decided to do some of his breakdancing in front of Emma but alas he was in nothing but a thong. So, Emma storms off set. Everyone was like, 'Where is she going?' She walks all the way down the street. We wrapped the night five minutes later.

"I came back [to set] last night and found out she quit because the scene was too raunchy and she was really pissed that Channing was drinking while filming. He was obviously smoking weed as well.

"But who can blame her right? She has a good image to uphold. But her quitting made last night filled with Emma jokes. The ground was wet and muddy and Channing said we were stepping in Emma’s tears."

The cast of This Is the End. Image: IMDb.