"I was utterly, utterly blind." When Kenneth Branagh was having his affair, Emma Thompson was clueless.

For a few years across the '80s and '90s, Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh were Britain’s 'Golden Couple' - stars of the screen and stage who had fallen in love.

But in the early 1990s, all of that would unravel when Thompson learned of her husband's affair with Helena Bonham Carter.

Thompson has shared aspects of the breakup over the three decades since, but has recently admitted she was "blind" to his behaviour.

Here’s everything we know about their high-profile split, and Thompson’s life since.

Branagh and Thompson married in 1989 after two years of dating. They had met on the set of Fortunes of War and hit it off, becoming an item almost immediately.

Thompson and Branagh on their wedding day. Image: Getty.