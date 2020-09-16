Emily Ratajkowski has spoken about her sexual assault. Her abuser's response speaks volumes.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

Photographer Jonathan Leder has published - and profited from - naked photographs of Emily Ratajkowski without her permission. In fact, he continues to do so.

The model and actress has condemned his book, Leder/Ratajkowski, since its publication in 2016. Now, in a personal essay published by The Cut, the 29-year-old has revealed the photos were taken one night in 2012, when he also allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Ratajkowski recalls and reflects on what happened before, during and after the unpaid photo shoot, and how it has ultimately led her to come to realisation that: "My image, my reflection, is not my own."

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most successful models in the world. Image: Getty.

Here's everything we know about Ratajkowski's sexual abuse claims, and how the alleged perpetrator has responded.

Emily Ratajkowski's essay and sexual abuse claims.

In 2012, a then 20-year-old Ratajkowski went to Jonathan Leder's home for a magazine shoot. Upon arrival, she was offered red wine as she discovered the photographs would be in lingerie. As the shoot progressed, Ratajkowski was asked to go nude.

After the shoot was over and the makeup artist went to bed, the model and photographer were on his couch.

Ratajkowski remembers being "very, very drunk".

“Most of what came next was a blur except for the feeling. I don’t remember kissing, but I do remember his fingers suddenly being inside of me,” she recalls.

The model details the moment she made him stop and says he "stood up abruptly and scurried silently into the darkness up the stairs".

She then went to bed, and left in the morning.