At 15, Emily was 'taken' from her Sydney bedroom. For the next two years, her life was "hell on earth".

In her mother's eyes, Emily, who had no history of alcohol or drug addiction, was a "troubled teen".

"I snuck my phone into my room late at night. I dated a boy who was 17 when I was 15 and I think I just had a bit of an attitude in general from the tumultuous childhood," she explained.

Not knowing where she would be taken, the teenager was flown to the other side of the world to a Utah wilderness facility, where she stayed for 10 weeks. She was then relocated to The Monarch School in Montana, a therapeutic boarding school, which she described as 'hell on earth'.

"I was terrified and even on the plane, it still didn't feel real," she said.

"I kept thinking to myself 'Why am I here?' Which is a question I still wonder to this day, 'Why, why me?'"

During her time at the facilities, Emily said her peers were punished if they "looked at someone the wrong way", food was taken away and boarders weren't allowed to talk to a single person for months at a time.

She was also subjected to a form of aggressive group counselling known as "attack therapy", where trauma was reportedly re-enacted.

"It was a snowball effect, so one kid would start yelling at another kid, and more kids would join in," she said.

"These were torture for me, to have a group of 15 of your peers yelling at you, and what would make matters worse was this rile-up gang mentality would go farther than the walls of that room. And this was encouraged [by the school]."

For Emily, who suffered from anxiety and depression, the worst experience was being told by her headmaster that "I would amount to nothing because I was a wayward youth and that I wasn't worth the college education fee".