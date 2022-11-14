At 15, Emily was 'taken' from her Sydney bedroom. For the next two years, her life was "hell on earth".

This story includes descriptions of abuse that may be distressing to some readers.
It was three in the morning when two strangers entered Emily's bedroom.
"[They] switched on my bedside lamp and that's when I was presented with the option - the easy way or the hard way," she told 60 Minutes on Sunday night.
The 15-year-old was shown paperwork allowing her to be taken from her Sydney home. It was signed by her parents.
"It's just this sinking feeling of dread knowing there's no way out. The only way out of the house is with them."
All Emily was told was that her mother was acting out of 'tough love'.
Watch: Emily speaks to 60 Minutes about being taken from her Sydney home. Post continues below.
