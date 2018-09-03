Em Rusciano has announced that she is leaving her 2DayFM Breakfast show.

On air this morning, Rusciano told listeners she would not return to the Em, Grant and Ed show after her third child is born early next year, and would finish up this Friday.

Ash London will fill in with co-hosts Ed Kavalee and Grant Denyer for her until a replacement is found.

Rusciano said she knew this year would be her last the moment she learned she was pregnant earlier this year. However, she had plans to work right into the late stages of her pregnancy.

“The truth is when I found out I was pregnant, I made my mind up on the spot that this year would be my last year of breakfast radio,” she said in a statement published on the Hit Network’s website.

“I had intended to work through until December, but as my pregnancy is progressing I’m finding it increasingly harder to fulfil the requirements of my job. So after talking it through with my family, and my boss Gemma, it was decided that I should finish up.”

The comedian continued her statement, thanking listeners and expressing her gratitude at having the opportunity to do her job.

“I want to thank everyone who listened right from the start, however you consumed our show – be it podcast, Facebook videos or listening to us live, I appreciate it. I still marvel that people actively choose to let me into their lives for a small portion of their day.

“That’s my favourite part of this job, and something I sometimes forget that’s even happening when I’m sitting in that small studio talking into a stick.”

Rusciano has announced her pregnancy via a glorious Instagram photo early last month.

“I’m totally pregnant and so happy my heart may burst in my chest at any moment,” she captioned the photo, which is a side-by-side comparison shot of her and actress Abigail Breslin in the movie Little Miss Sunshine.