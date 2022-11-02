Is there such a thing as 'straight' people? Em Ratajkowski says no.

This week, Emily Ratajkowski (known as Em Rata on Instagram) opened up about her thoughts on sexuality.
The American model and author had posted a TikTok video which joked that women who own a green couch are bisexual. Ratajkowski had taken a video of herself next to her own green couch, raising her eyebrows, suggesting she doesn't identify as heterosexual.
@emrata #stitch with @shaymitchell ♬ original sound - Emrata
Elaborating on the topic further, she spoke to Harper's Bazaar for the magazine's November issue. In the chat, she talked specifically about the TikTok video and confirmed that for her, sexuality is on a spectrum rather than simply only liking one gender alone.
When the outlet asked if the video had any truth behind it, Ratajkowski replied: "I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don't really believe in straight people. My girlfriend came over and was like, 'B**ch, have you seen the green-couch thing?' She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big."