Is there such a thing as 'straight' people? Em Ratajkowski says no.

It comes after Ratajkowski split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, after rumours of infidelity on his part grew in numbers.

The former couple also share one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whose nickname is Sly. In the interview with Harpers Bazaar, Ratajkowski said she is still figuring out what kind of partner she wants for the future.

She said that throughout her life, she has "always had a boyfriend", often jumping from relationship to relationship.

"To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a 'pick-me girl' in the sense that I wasn't very good at deciding what I liked," she explained.

"I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn't like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth. I don't have that anymore. So now it's really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, 'Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn't like these other parts'."

Ratajkowski also said she doesn't have a type when looking for a partner, and doesn't need someone "famous or powerful".

"I can tell you that I have never been single before," she said. "I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay."

Feature Image: Instagram @emrata, TikTok @emrata.