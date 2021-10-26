No TV, beach trips and bed by 7.30pm: A day in the life of Elyse Knowles.

Want to know how your favourite celebs spend their days? Yep, us too. In Mamamia’s A Day in the Life series, fascinating people share everything from what they eat for breakfast to their pre-bedtime rituals.

This week, we find out what life is like for model, author, Fisher Price brand ambassador, and mum to eight-month-old Sunny, Elyse Knowles.

Whether she is out on a shoot or spending the day at home, Elyse Knowles is all about family and keeping it as simple as possible.

But it can also depend on how much sleep she has had the night before.

"My days are very different," Elyse says.

"Since daylight saving, Sunny has actually been sleeping a little later which is a good thing as 5am wake-ups were hard!

"When he wakes up, Josh usually goes and gets him out of bed for a cuddle and so I can give him a feed in bed. We then head straight outside to feed the dogs and the ducks and to get a bit of fresh air together."

Breakfast is a relaxed affair as Elyse likes to sit with Sunny and enjoy his company.

"I am not a coffee person but I crave a daily cup of chai made with almond and cashew milk. Then I might scramble some eggs with spinach and have that with some avocado or whatever we have in the fridge.

"I'll pop Sunny in his high chair up on the bench so we are at the same level and we can 'chat' while he makes a mess!"

As her work can be last minute and varied, every day looks different. On shoot days, Elyse has to be out the house by 7am, but Josh has flexible work, making the parenting juggle fairly straightforward.