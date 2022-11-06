Elon Musk has owned Twitter for only a week. Here's why everyone is talking about him.

For one week precisely, billionaire Elon Musk has been at the helm of Twitter, after becoming the new owner. And what a week it has been.

It all started earlier this year in April, when Elon offered to buy Twitter after the social media company had been experiencing some financial difficulties.

Promising to "unlock its extraordinary potential", Elon offered to buy Twitter for a cool $43 billion. Over the next few months, Elon tried to back out of the deal, but Twitter wasn't having any of that - so they sued Elon in July to force the completion of the acquisition.

Eventually, he offered to buy Twitter at the original price of $54.20 a share, meaning it would have sold for around $44 billion.

And last week, it all became official, with Elon now the owner of the social platform. And within the space of only one week, he has managed to create quite the splash.