Elizabeth Thomas was kidnapped by her teacher when she was 15. She's still being blamed for it.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of child sexual abuse that may be distressing to some readers.



In 2017, a nationwide manhunt in America took place, and images of a 15-year-old girl were splashed across newsrooms, TV bulletins and newspapers. It was the face of Elizabeth Thomas.

A high school student, Thomas had experienced a troubled and allegedly abusive home environment growing up. After being home-schooled for the majority of her life, she then started high school in 2017, aged just 15.

While at the school, she came into contact with a health science teacher, Tad Cummins. The grooming was practically instantaneous. And soon the abuse began.

Watch: Elizabeth Thomas recounts how the ordeal started. Post continues below.

"He'd just be staring at me all during class. He was always eyeballing me, looking at me, sitting at our table. There was one time where he told me that I'd 'look nice naked'. I realised this is getting too far," she recounted to ABC's 20/20.

In January 2017, Cummins was spotted kissing 15-year-old Thomas on the lips on school grounds.

Confronted with what was then an alleged sighting, both Thomas and Cummins denied it. But when another teacher observed that the two seemed to be spending too much time together, Thomas was barred from Cummins' class.

Thomas said she felt scared to tell people the truth, fearing repercussions for her and anger from Cummins.