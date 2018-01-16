A woman at a bus stop offered to hold Eleanor's baby. She never saw her child again.

Washington police were suspicious of Williams’ story at first. They questioned her, asking if she’d done something to her baby, perhaps sold her. After a week, they took her back to the crime scene and hypnotised her, because she was so distraught that she was finding it hard to remember exactly what had happened. Under hypnosis, she remembered more details of the conversation with the woman who took April.

Police put out all the information they had – a sketch of the kidnapper, a photo of April, a description of the birthmark in the shape of a line on April’s left wrist.

Williams returned to her family farm in Virginia. A few weeks later, she took the bus to Kansas where she met up with her soldier penpal. She admitted to The Washington Post that she just wanted to have a baby to “replace” April.

“He knew the only reason for me visiting him was because I wanted to get pregnant again, because I wanted another April. I thought it was going to make me feel better. I thought it would make it hurt less. But actually, all it did was make it hurt more.”

Williams’ second daughter was born in September 1984.

Washington police continued to investigate. A year after the kidnapping, according to a newspaper article from the time, Sergeant Peter Mulligan was still working on the case, although leads had dried up.

“We never had much to begin with,” Mulligan said. “There was no crime scene where you could get fingerprints or precise eyewitnesses, and early in the investigation the details were sketchy and not concise. We lost time.

“But the book on this case won't be closed until I'm absolutely positive that nothing else can be done.”

Williams had a third child – a son – in 1986. She went on to work as a surgical technician. She moved to Connecticut. She became a grandmother twice over.

The disappearance of baby April was never forgotten. Websites such as The Charley Project continued to list the case.

“Investigators believe whoever kidnapped April probably wanted to raise her as their own,” the website entry reads.

In December last year, police made a new plea for information. They put out a photo showing what April might look like as an adult.