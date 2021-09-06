If you’d asked me a few months ago what I thought the egg freezing process would involve, I would’ve said, “You have to inject yourself with hormones and then a doctor removes enough eggs to make a baby in a few years.”

How many eggs? No clue. How did they remove the eggs? No idea. How was I going to inject myself every day with a steady hand? Um… No way!

I learned so much about fertility and egg freezing through this experience, and I really wanted to share it with anyone considering freezing their eggs.

1. I wasn’t too young to freeze my eggs.

I started thinking about getting my eggs frozen at around 30. I felt very single. What does feeling “very single” mean? Well, I just felt I had more work to do on myself before I was ready to settle down.

I had a track record of dating a certain kind of man (hint: not looking for a relationship), but all I truly wanted was a real connection with someone that wanted the same. But I couldn’t admit it back then.

I just felt “very single”, unable to let go of my past dating behaviours, but also unable to articulate the traits of the kind of person I wanted to build a family with.

I genuinely thought I was too young to freeze my eggs at 30. So I put it off for a year. Then another year. Then I found myself at 32-and-a-half in the middle of one of the longest lockdowns in the world.

I’d done the work on myself but… level four lockdowns aren’t ideal for forming a real connection!

So I started looking into egg freezing.