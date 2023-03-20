'Are these my eggs, or ours?' Sarah wants to donate her eggs. But she needs her husband to agree first.

At 35, Sarah* can hear her biological clock ticking. Loudly. She already has two young children, aged one and five. But she’s eager to take advantage of her fertility one more time. Not for her own sake, nor her family’s. For a complete stranger.

Sarah wants to become an egg donor.

"I have recently spoken to many women who have either prioritised their careers and 'missed the boat' or same-sex couples who are unable to have their dreams of having a family come true," she told Mamamia.



Video via Mamamia.

"I would love to make a difference."

But there’s a roadblock.

Sarah’s husband isn’t comfortable with her donating. In his eyes, helping a stranger create a family poses a potential threat to theirs. What happens if the people conceived via Sarah’s donation reach out as adults? How do they explain it to their children, and when?

Under current guidelines, Sarah can’t donate her eggs without her husband’s consent. It’s raised a nebulous question:

'Are these my eggs, or are they ours? Do they belong to our family unit, given that donating them could potentially impact our family in years to come?'

"It’s a no-brainer. Right?"

What Sarah intends to do – donate her eggs to a clinic, without a recipient in mind – is quite unusual in Australia.

In 2020, for example, only one per cent, or 1,003, of the assisted reproduction technology treatment cycles undertaken in Australia were for the purpose of egg donation. And of those, just 91 involved eggs donated without any 'intending parents' assigned to receive them.

That’s largely because egg donation can be a months-long, physically taxing process.

It starts with an initial consultation at an assisted reproduction clinic, followed by mandatory counselling and medical checks, and then the first two stages of an IVF cycle.

That sees the donor receive injections to stimulate their ovaries to produce more eggs. They must then undergo blood tests, ultrasounds and an egg collection procedure, which is performed in hospital under sedation.

It’s little wonder that 'known donation', such as that between friends, is by far the more common arrangement.

Yet having stared down the barrel of infertility herself, Sarah is prepared to endure it all, even for a stranger.