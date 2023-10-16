PARENTING CONFESSION: 'I had the worst sex of my life to conceive my daughter.'

I’ve always longed for a daughter.

My mum and I are very close and I have so many fond memories of going shopping together, watching chick flicks at the cinema, chatting about everything and generally being the best of friends.

After the birth of our son, I really wanted a baby girl to love. I started researching whether there was anything my husband and I could do to sway the hand of fate.

Enter the Shettles method. If you haven’t heard of it, the Shettles Method was developed by Landrum B. Shettles in the 1960s as a sex selection method.

Doctors stress that the Shettles method hasn’t been scientifically proven to work, but my husband and I had nothing to lose, so we thought we’d give it a go.

Here are the rules.

To try for a girl, you need to time sex earlier in your menstrual cycle and abstain in the days immediately before and after ovulation. The idea is that the male sperm will die off by the time the egg is released.

Rule number two. It needs to be shallow penetration, so that means you can’t get too freaky in the bedroom. Missionary is best. Amen.