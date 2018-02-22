Don't freak out, but Ed Sheeran may or may not have had a super secret wedding.

Ed Sheeran fans, we have some pretty devastating slightly upsetting news.

Thankfully, it’s not the fact that he’s going to ruin another episode of Game of Thrones (sorry, Ed). But it is the fact that he may or may not off the market FOR GOOD.

Which means he’s already married, just months after confirming his engagement to Cherry Seaborn, who he has been dating since 2015. Which means we didn’t get invited to the wedding and therefore didn’t get to see if the couple shared a first dance to one of his own songs.

LISTEN: Remember that time Ed Sheeran cameoed on Game of Thrones? We unpack, on The Binge. Post continues after audio…

How do we know there now exists a Mrs. Ed Sheeran? We have PHOTO EVIDENCE.

Not of the actual wedding. But of the singer’s wedding RING. Or… what appears to be a wedding ring considering it’s a) a ring and b) is being worn on Ed’s ring finger.

This is some serious journalism, guys.

This week, the Shape of You singer has been photographed wearing the ring while performing in public, and even wore it on the red carpet of the 2018 BRIT Awards being held in London today.