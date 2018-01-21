Everything you need to know about the love story between Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran just got engaged to his long time friend and high school crush Cherry Seaborn and theirs is possibly the sweetest, most normal celebrity relationship we’ve ever witnessed.

Seaborn is said to have been a huge influence on Sheeran’s latest album Divide. The 25-year-old is the reason it took so long for the British singer/songwriter to make the album (they were falling in luuurve) and their relationship is heavily referenced throughout the album (their luurrve inspired his songwriting).

In 2017, Sheeran said he had taken a break from songwriting in 2016 to be with Seaborn, and she did the same. “We were just basically like, let’s quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond,” he said. “So we went travelling and spent every day for a year together.”

Basically, she’s his muse and the Shape of You singer says he’s “never been happier”.

In fact, the pop star told People that “I’ve never been more comfortable. I’ve never been more inspired. I feel like everything’s fallen into place, and it’s fallen into place because I’ve given it the time to fall into place.”

Cherry is a 24-year-old Advisory Consultant for Deloitte & Touche LLP and she recently moved from New York to London to be with Sheeran. Sheeran and Seaborn attended Thomas Mills High School together in Framingham, Suffolk.