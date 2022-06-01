Ed Kavalee and Tiffiny Hall just welcomed a baby girl. This is their family story.

Tiffiny Hall and Ed Kavalee have announced the birth of their daughter Vada, by sharing a beautiful black-and-white image of the newborn's hand to Instagram. Mum Tiffiny wrote: "Arnold’s little sister has arrived. Welcome Vada Kavalee. 30.5.2022."
Fans and famous friends of the couple offered their congratulations and plenty of love heart emojis for baby Vada in the comments.
While Tiffiny and Ed enjoy getting to know and falling in love with baby Vada, their love for each other was instant. According to Ed, they probably should have wed immediately.
"We should’ve got married after our first date, in hindsight," Ed told 9Honey in 2018.
"We should’ve had kids after our second date – because once you start looking back, you realise everything was there."
The loved-up couple met when comedian Ed kept inviting Tiffiny onto his radio show in 2008. Tiff was then working on the Channel 7 show Gladiators as a competitor named 'Angel' and didn't notice Ed's early advances.
"You were very charming and very funny," Tiff said in the 9Honey interview with Ed. "And I liked you, very tall and handsome and there we go: The rest is history."