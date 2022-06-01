Ed Kavalee and Tiffiny Hall just welcomed a baby girl. This is their family story.

She told Mamamia in an interview in 2021 that she has no regrets about her career shift.

"I didn't like the narrative of reality TV and I didn't agree with The Biggest Loser's ideals and values at the time," she admitted. "I was really happy to let that go and I don't think I'll ever return to television."

While Tiff was well known for her fitness routines and ripped abdominals, she has been incredibly candid about how experiencing a difficult pregnancy and becoming a mum to baby Arnold in 2017 has changed her.

"I put on 30kg, I was sick the whole time – right up until my last contraction and all I wanted was sausage rolls," she told news.com.au.

Arnold's birth was incredibly fast and stressful, as Tiff described in an interview with Kidspot in 2017.

"I didn't have any time to enjoy the epidural. They pretty much flung me back, my legs went up in the stirrups and I had to start pushing," she said.

"[Ed] saw the heart rate of the baby drop and everyone came rushing in.

"He saw the cord wrapped around the baby's neck as he came out and he saw the obstetrician just reach it around his head to relieve him. It was pretty full-on for Ed."

A few days after Arnold's birth, Tiff posted a photo of her cradling her beautiful newborn son in a cute knitted outfit. The comments that rolled in really surprised her.

“All the comments were about my tummy and not my gorgeous baby,” she told Stellar in 2017.

“I was wearing a singlet, and I still looked very pregnant with fat arms, yet all these women were thanking me for being honest in showing my body. It made me realise that women really do feel pressure to bounce back — even five days after having a baby. I thought, ‘That’s it — I’m going to keep putting out images of my body’.”

Ed was incredulous at the way Tiff and new mums generally get treated just days after they give birth, as he told Stellar for the same feature.

"What other surgery do people expect you to be completely rid of five days after you’ve had it? If I had a liver transplant, no one would expect me to be on Instagram five days later with the hashtag #noliver. No one expects you to break your arm and be #javelin.”