"I thought 'oh I want to try online fitness so I can train everybody and give back'...I just really wanted to try and empower women through fitness globally."

After getting married, she took a major financial risk by starting TXO. "At the time it didn't exist [training globally], people were doing exercises with voice overs and I wanted to train people one on one and create a programme that was personal. I didn't want it to be corporate."

The labour of love into her own online fitness community evolved continously, and what we know now as a major training programme has been able to reach hundreds of thousands of people.

However, Tiffiny says the online world she joined, after nearly a decade in TV, felt like starting an entire career again.

"The way you market yourself for a television programme is through doing TV interviews, radio interviews, you know, you might do a magazine cover," she said.

"I've done that a million times but online digital marketing, and creating a really strong online presence is so much work."

When she began on social media, after almost 10 years on television, Tiffiny found herself with less than 1000 followers. Finding the audience that had resonated with her throughout her career had been a difficult feat, but via the digital landscape, Hall was able to find another community.

"I did have to start again and I had to focus on building my audience again through Instagram and finding my audience online," she said. "My audience, who would have watched The Biggest Loser and followed me on TV, aren't necessarily the audience that lives online and does my workouts today. It's very different."

During the coronavirus pandemic, which saw cities across the globe go into major lockdowns, Hall found there was a space for online fitness. A gap in the market was found, so she made a slot for herself by offering free online workout programs for those stuck at home.

"People didn't have access to their gyms so they were looking for a home training solution which I offered them and things kind of aligned to be the right time," she said.

"But in saying that I wanted to help people so badly, because I was feeling the negative effects of lockdown myself."

In 2018, Hall welcomed her now four-year-old son, Arnold. Then in 2021, Hall revealed to her 222,000 Instagram followers that she had chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).