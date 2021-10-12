It's been a decade since Tiffiny Hall first appeared on The Biggest Loser, and it's not something she believes she will ever go back to.
Her journey didn't begin on the highly controversial weightloss show though, but as 'Angel' on the 2008 resurgence of the sports entertainment program Gladiators.
After her 2008 stint, she began lending her expertise to The Circle, and providing fitness and lifestyle tips on The Morning Show. Then came the call from The Biggest Loser.
Watch: Thinking of trying out pilates but don't know if it's for you? Try this 'Booty Burn' sesh by Peaches Pilates. Post continues below.
"It was many, many years of teaching grass roots... Many, many, years until I popped up on TV," she told Mamamia. "Everyone always says things like 'she is an overnight success' but behind every overnight success, there's 10 years of hard yakka."