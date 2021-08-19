Tiffiny Hall built a career on fitness. Now, she can't exercise for more than 10 minutes.

Tiffiny Hall is currently experiencing what she calls a "crash".

Two weeks ago, the trainer, author and mum launched her activewear line, TFX Flex. She was burning the candle at both ends, and it caused her to crash. Hard.

Getting out of bed in the morning feels nearly impossible, small tasks like brushing her teeth are an achievement, and exercise is out of the question.

She's also still recovering from major arm surgery, which makes things infinitely worse.

Crashes can last days, sometimes weeks. Hall never knows. Until one day, she wakes up feeling like a cloud has lifted.

In April 2021, the trainer announced for the first time on her Instagram that she has chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Chronic fatigue syndrome is a chronic complex condition characterised by extreme fatigue that doesn't go away with rest. According to ME/CFS non-for-profit, Emerge, 250,000 Australians live with the condition.

The vast majority of people diagnosed with CFS have POTS as well - a blood circulation disorder that can cause dizziness and fainting.