PRAISE BE: You can make a Hot Cross Bun Croquembouche with just Woolies ingredients.

When it comes to simple Easter desserts, it’s hard to be creative.

Popping a few Easter eggs on some cupcakes is ridiculously easy, after all.

But shaking it up is fun.

And what better way to do so than with a Hot Cross Bun Croquembouche tower.

It only takes five ingredients, and 20 minutes to make a tower that will impress all your friends and family.

Here’s how to do make Hot Cross Bun Croquembouche. Post continues after video.

Recipe.

Serves: 10

Time needed: 15 mins prep, 5 mins cook

Ingredients: 5

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients.

1 kg Sugar

200 grams Liquid Glucose

330 ml Water

6 Packets of Woolworths Hot Cross Buns (assortment of flavours)

1 Woolworths Free From Gluten Creamy Chocolate Cheesecake

Method.

1, In a saucepan, combine the sugar and water and bring to the boil

2. Once boiling, add the glucose and cook until golden brown

3. Remove the Woolworths Free From Gluten Dairy Free Chocolate Cheesecake from its packaging and place on a large platter or chopping board

4. Dip the bottom and left side of each Hot Cross Bun and place on top of the cheesecake base

5. Place the first 6 Hot Cross Buns in a circle and build each layer at a time on top of one another

6. Drizzle a spoonful of toffee over each layer to help set the tower together and enjoy!

This recipe was created by Jody Allen, Woolworths ambassador and Stay At Home Mum blogger.