We asked you to share your kids' Easter craft fails. You sent us these 20 masterpieces.

Just when we were thinking that Easter was like Christmas but without the work, the 'work' showed up. At least for those among us with kids (and fur babies) in our lives.

In 2023, Easter is not just about devouring chocolate after a backyard Easter egg hunt, oh no. The kids want gifts, new pyjamas, Easter-themed activities and an Easter-themed table to sit at while they eat their GIANT cellophane-wrapped chocolate haul. They also want cute hats.

To reduce my Easter-related consumer stress, I asked the fabulous Mamamia community to share their children's Easter hat nails and fails. I expected to giggle at some funny craft fails (please note my own son's yellow chenille chick 'experiment'). Instead, I received photos of the most amazing hats that were detailed, cute and totally obviously Easter-themed.

So take a bow please you clever people and for everyone else's enjoyment, here are 20 Easter hats and craft projects that will hopefully make you smile. Many of the glorious details such as cost and time spent are included.

1. Pip

"We made our own Easter bonnets this year and what my kids lack in talent they make up for in cuteness! My daughter is age four and half, and my son is 15 months. We got the gear from the post office and used whatever I could find around the house so it was cheap!"

Image: Supplied.