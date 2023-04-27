Content warning: This story deals with sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.



Donald Trump is back in the headlines this week as the details emerge from a civil trial that alleges he sexually assaulted a writer nearly three decades ago.

Former Elle magazine advice columnist, E. Jean Carroll, has claimed the 76-year-old former president allegedly raped her after she accompanied him into a New York department store fitting room in the 1990s.

"I'm here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn't happen," she told jurors on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan.

"He lied and shattered my reputation, and I'm here to try and get my life back."

This is not the first time Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, has been sued by Carroll.

The case is also among a slew of lawsuits and probes facing Trump as he runs for president again in 2024.

As the civil trial gets underway, here's what you need to know.

What is the case about?

The lawsuit concerns an alleged encounter in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996, where Carroll says Trump raped her before she could flee.

Carroll says Trump defamed her by calling her rape claim a hoax, lie and "complete con job" on his Truth Social media platform, and said she was not his "type" and had made up the claim to sell her memoir.

Recalling the incident, the 79-year-old said she was leaving the store when Trump recognised her and held up his hand.

"He said, 'Hey, you are that advice lady,'" she said.

"I said, 'Hey, you are that real estate tycoon.'"

Carroll said Trump bantered in a "joshing" tone as he shopped for lingerie for another woman.

She said Trump asked her to try on a piece of lingerie, prompting her to joke that he should try it on.