From a $30 find to a luxe $347 scent, beauty writers share their favourite perfumes.

Fragrance has the power to transport your mind or brighten your mood instantly.

A favourite perfume can take you back to a particular moment in time, or simply make you feel like you after a spritz or two.

With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming trying to find your signature scent (not to mention, really difficult to smell the difference between fragrances after the first few.)

As beauty writers, we've tried plenty of perfumes - from affordable options through to exy ones.

So if you're looking for a new fragrance to fall in love with, here are the perfumes that seven beauty writers reach for time and time again.

Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.