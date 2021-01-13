Everything we know about the internet's new boyfriend, Regé-Jean Page.

If the name Regé-Jean Page means nothing to you, *exhales breathily*. Then you obviously are yet to meet our new collective boyfriend.

The Zimbabwean and English actor is one of the stars of the new Netflix original series Bridgerton, which we've all been devouring. And while Page's character Simon Basset comes with a number of glaringly toxic red flags, we can't get enough of the man behind the character.

We're assuming you can't either? Great. We've gone to the trouble of doing all of the internet sleuthing for you. You're welcome.

Here's everything we know about the 31-year-old.

Watch: Here's a little recap in case you, like us, watched Bridgerton in one sitting. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

Attention: fellow Australians.

We must begin by informing you that Page has family in Australia. How much family? We don't know. But he has links to our land, please.

In 2016, the actor told Interview Magazine, "We were in Zimbabwe [until I was 14]. But throughout that period my family was rather spread out—I have family in South Africa, Australia, Sweden, Grenada, Florida—so you make pit stops and you grow your perspective. Home is a relative concept. Home is very much wherever it is that your people are and where you fit in."

Born in London, and raised in Zimbabwe until he returned to England for high school, Page has reflected that "it’s very hard to craft an identity in that environment as a young, mixed raced man."