LEIGH CAMPBELL: 4 winter fixes to bring back the glow in parched, tight and dry skin.

Can you feel that? It’s the humidity dropping along with the temperature as we head into the heart of autumn. (Insert ‘winter is coming’ jokes here).

If you’re an oily girl, you’re probably enjoying your makeup not sliding off your face by lunchtime. But if you’re combo, ‘normal’ or dry, you might feel your lips and face getting drier by the day.

Switching up your skincare as the seasons change can make a huge difference, especially in the colder months. So if you’re feeling a bit parched, tight or not as glowy, here are my tips for tweaking your regime:

Switch to a more gentle cleanser.

If you use a gel or foam you might want to switch it out for a milk or cream and see if that makes a difference. These formulas will still remove dirt, oil and makeup but will leave your skin slightly more hydrated.

I really like the Liberty Belle Rx Heartfelt Gentle Rose Cream Cleanser, $60, and the Moo Goo Milk Wash, $17.50.

Exfoliate more.

I say this with extreme caution, but exfoliating more in winter can help sloth away those dry dead cells which in turn lets skincare on top penetrate better. The result is plump, juicy skin.

BUT! Exfoliation – whether manual from a scrub or chemical from an acid – is a double edged sword because if you do it too much it’ll make dry skin drier and oily skin produce more oil. Cruel, right?

That’s why I generally recommended people only have one exfoliation product in their routine, so they don’t accidentally OD. Then it’s just a case of upping the ante from, say, twice a week to four times a week, until you find the right frequency for you.

Great chemical exfoliants I am a fan of are Alpha H Liquid Gold, $59.95, Paula’s Choice BHA Skin Perfecting Liquid, $38, Biologique Recherche P50, $101, or the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Anti Ageing Glycolic Peel Pads, $44.95.