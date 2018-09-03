How To Fix Dry Skin & Do Beauty Supplements Work?

How To Fix Dry Skin & Do Beauty Supplements Work?
Find all the beauty products we mentioned in this episode here: http://mamamia.com.au/the-beauty-chef

On this episode we chat beauty supplements...are they a miracle cure or a waste of your hard earned? And now that winter is over I bet you're fed up of dry, cracked skin? We'll fill you in on how to stop looking like a flaky mess.

Plus in our Spendy/Savey segment, we talk about a cheap oil you'll be loving no matter what your skin type.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

