Drew Barrymore is at the centre of the most ridiculous celebrity profile of all time.

Well. This is the weirdest thing that ever happened.

A man named Adam Baron was sitting on a plane, when he decided to have a flick through the in-flight magazine.

“Oh! There’s a profile on Drew Barrymore!” he probably thought. “I know her. She was in ET and that movie about the chick who keeps losing her memory.”

Barrymore, of course, is one of the most accomplished actors in Hollywood. At 43 years old, she’s appeared in some of the most iconic films of the last 35 years, including The Wedding Singer, Riding in Cars with Boys and Charlie’s Angels.

She also seems… relatively normal. Or rather, seemed. Until this bizarre interview went viral.

You see, Baron took a photo of the profile, titled “Drew Barrymore: Motherhood is The Most Important Role in My Life,” by Aida Tekla and put it on Twitter, with the caption: “This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal.”

This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal. pic.twitter.com/fN3lNHXbL0 — Adam Baron (@adammbaron) October 2, 2018

Surreal is a significant understatement.

Tekla begins the story, which is littered with spelling and grammatical errors, with: “Despite being unstable in her relationships most of her life, despite the several unsuccessful marriages and despite the busy life of stardom that dominated her life for several years; the beautiful American Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has recently decided to temporary [sic] take an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother.”