Australia is almost 70% vaccinated. Here are 9 vaccine questions a doctor is still being asked.

I find people often forget that hospital beds, ICU beds, ventilators are not just for patients with COVID-19 – we need those beds for people who are in car accidents, women who have complications during childbirth and the patient who suffers from a ruptured appendix or a heart attack. That could be any of us: our mothers, our best friends.

There are five questions I’m frequently asked about the vaccine:

1. Will the vaccines cause me to get COVID-19?

No is the short answer. None of the vaccines against COVID-19 are live and so they can’t “give you” COVID-19. They also won’t cause you to test positive for COVID-19 on a nasal swab – which is the main way we diagnose COVID-19. There are all sorts of myths floating around about this and sadly this misinformation is doing a lot of damage.

2. Is there a good vaccine and a bad one? Is there a better one and a not so good one?

What I really want everyone to know is all the vaccines currently available in Australia against COVID-19 are good, amazing, spectacular. Sadly, there’s been a lot of discussion about AstraZeneca in the media that hasn’t always been balanced and it’s generated a lot of anxiety (I was vaccinated with AstraZeneca when it was made available to me, as was my mother FYI).

There are three vaccines available in Australia: Pfizer, AstraZeneca and now Moderna, which is being rolled out through pharmacies as we speak. All the vaccines are effective at reducing your risk of contracting COVID-19, but their MAIN awesomeness lies in the fact that if you do contract COVID-19 after two doses, you have significant protection against severe disease, hospitalisation and death from coronavirus.

If you want to know more about the vaccines and their side effects and which one might be best for you – chat to your GP or pharmacist.

3. I'm pregnant - why should I get vaccinated?

The recommendation in Australia from peak medical bodies is that all pregnant women should be offered vaccination against COVID-19.

Pregnant women are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and its complications due to changes that happen to the body in pregnancy.

Pregnant women are a high-risk group when it comes to COVID-19, and vaccination not only protects Mum but your baby too. If Mum is really sick in pregnancy, it can impact the baby and if Mum is vaccinated, she passes on her amazing antibodies (the things the immune system makes when you are vaccinated) to the baby through the placenta so the baby is thought to have some protection against COVID-19 when born (which when you think about it, is amazing!).

It’s REALLY important to point out that the vaccine contents themselves do not pass through the placenta to the baby – the vaccine contents don’t actually hang around in the body.

Image: Getty.