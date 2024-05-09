'We have had our struggles.' RHOBH's Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley have separated.

Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley have announced their separation after almost a decade of marriage.

On Friday, the former couple shared a joint statement on their Instagram stories, disclosing their decision to part ways.

"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," they wrote. "We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritise our children.

"We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey," the statement concluded.

"With love, Dorit and PK.”

The former couple shared a joint statement to their Instagram Stories. Image: Instagram.