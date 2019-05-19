"It's more work than I’m willing to put in." 4 women on the moment they knew they didn't want kids.

What are you sick of hearing?

Emmie: “I’m fed up with people saying, 'There’s only a 50 per cent chance your condition will be passed on, so why don’t you take the chance?' Because my condition is excruciatingly painful, it's genetic, there’s no treatment and I have a very severe case of EDS. There’s a high possibility if my child was in that 50 per cent, they would suffer a lot, and I’d never want anyone to go through what I have.”

Claire: “'You’ll change your mind' or some variation of 'I didn’t want them at your age either.' I told my mother once that it wouldn’t matter if I did accidentally become pregnant because I wouldn’t keep it. She said 'Well, you say that now…but you just wouldn’t know' – as if the surging hormones would somehow shatter my position and make me want to completely destabilise my life.”

Kate: “The only criticism I’ve received concerning my viewpoint on babies is from my own mum who just said, 'I was like you and I don’t love other people’s babies, but I can’t describe the feeling that you have for your own baby' and a dude from the North Shore who said, 'But you’re a woman? Don’t you want to carry on your family?' No, privileged white dude. I really don’t. I’m too busy trying to get kids involved with literature and enjoying myself.”

As I speak to more women I find that accusations of selfishness, in response to their decision, are common. My best friend is about 70 per cent sure that she doesn’t want to have kids. "My family say that it’s selfish of me not to want children," she told me. "I’m open to the idea of [having children] one day, but I don’t like the fact that if I ultimately decide not to, then I’m in the wrong."

It’s not always other people calling these women selfish either. Sometimes, the accusation comes from within. “Sometimes I feel selfish wanting to put myself first and forsake a family for career and passion,” Claire told me. “But that might just be because I’ve been raised in a very big family where making enough money to support family has been everything."

With the Earth struggling to support 7.5 billion people as it is, I don’t see how deciding not to add to that tally is selfish. If anything, I think it’s environmentally friendly! As Kate put it, “The world is a f**ked up overpopulated place anyway. Why would I want to bring a child into it?”

How would you like people to respond to your decision?

Emmie: “I’d like people to not make judgements on my decisions when they don’t live with or understand my condition, the way it affects both my body and my mind. At the end of the day, it’s MY decision.”

Claire: “I would like people to respond by first asking themselves if what they are about to say would be the same thing they would say to a man if the same conversation was brought up. I can never fault someone asking why if they hold those strong family values, but just having a respect for hearing that decision would be nice instead of putting those assumptions on me.”

