"It's more work than I’m willing to put in." 4 women on the moment they knew they didn't want kids.

If my house was full of vomit, urine and faeces that didn’t belong to me, and I was haunted day and night by the sound of constant crying, I would speak to an exorcist. Unless I had just brought home my newborn baby, in which case this scenario would be completely normal.
There are lots of things about being pregnant, and indeed being a parent, that sound extremely unappealing or downright terrifying. Yet, we’re weirded out when someone tells us that they don’t want to have children? We seem especially preoccupied with women that don’t want to have children and that’s because, for thousands of years, spawning crotch fruit was all women were meant to do.
During a time when pregnancy photo shoots and gender reveal videos are all the rage, I spoke to a variety of young women who already know that they won’t be having children.
- Claire is a 26-year-old actor and theatre-maker.
- Emmie is 19. She’s a student and blogger who lives with multiple rare diseases and educates others about them (you can follow her here).
- Renee* is a 25-year-old allied health professional.
- Kate is 26, and about to become a teacher.
When did you decide that you didn’t want to have children?
Emmie: “I decided this August when I was discharged from hospital. I know I’m only 19 but I know what my life is like with EDS (Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes). I’m not ashamed of having EDS or raising awareness but I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”
Claire: “I don’t know if there was ever a moment where I fully decided it wasn’t for me, I think it gradually became a stronger feeling. However, I do remember telling my mother at around age three that my children (if I ever had them) would sleep in her room and she would have to raise them, so I guess the non-committal aspect of children was still there. Because of my career, I’ve also realised that practicality of children, and dedicating your whole life to someone, is more work than I’m willing to put in.”
Kate: “When I was about 17, because of all the food you can’t eat for nine months and the fun you can’t have. You also have to be stupidly financially stable to bring a child into this world.”
Top Comments
Emmie, I wish you all the best, my nephew has EDS he struggles daily (he's only 10) it's a debilitating syndrome. Blessings for the future xx
Nice article, but would be good to also interview voluntarily child-free women who are older. The whole thesis of choosing to remain child-free is so often undermined by people who always insist "you'll change your mind". Whilst there is nothing wrong with changing your mind, for many of us who knew in our teens and twenties that we didn't want children, we remain that way for the decades that come afterwards and there is NO associated regret. Representing the increasing number of women who are reaching menopause and beyond, entirely happy with their decision not to have children, is important in this discussion.
I agree and I'm happy to report that i'm almost 40 and my happiness with our decision to not have children only gets stronger with every year.
I'm almost 50 and my husband and I feel exactly the same.
Yes its odd middle aged child-free women weren’t interviewed here. We have a unique perspective given that we obviously didn’t ‘change our mind’. And no I don’t regret my choice. Over the years I’ve observed how demanding the role of parenthood is and feel I definitely made the right choice for me.
Agree. I think it's important to show that the decision to stay child-free often occurs very early in life - as this article illustrates - but it's just as important to show that these decisions largely do not lead to disaster and regret for the very significant amount of women who make that choice. I too got sick of hearing "you'll change your mind" from smug people who thought they knew me better than I knew myself in my twenties. I'm now child-free in my early forties and so very thankful I didn't listen to the indoctrination and pressure I copped from people who couldn't respect or comprehend my choices.