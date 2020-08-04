"You can't do that." The 5 most baffling moments from Donald Trump's interview with Jonathan Swan.

“Look, look, nobody knew what this thing was all about. This has never happened before. 1917, but it was totally different, it was a flu in that case," Trump replied.

"And by the way, if you watch the fake news on television, they don’t even talk about it, but there are 188 other countries right now that are suffering. Some, proportionately, far greater than we are."

That's when Swan jumped in. "Very few worse."

He then started deflecting by listing other countries who are also doing it tough right now.

"Some, proportionately, greater than we are. Right now, right now, Spain is having a big spike. And there are tremendous problems in the world. You look at Moscow, look at what’s going on with Moscow. Look at Brazil. Look at these countries, what’s going on. This was sent to us by China, one way or the other, and we’re never going to forget it. Believe me, we’re never going to forget it."

Trump on the US death toll.

Later on in the interview, Trump assured Swan that things are currently under control.

"How? A thousand Americans are dying a day," Swan reasonably asked.

"They are dying, that’s true. And it is what it is. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague that beset us."

"You really think this is as much as we can control it? A thousand deaths a day?" Swan questioned again.

Trump went on to say that they "have done a great job" before seemingly blaming the governors.

"We’ve got the governors everything they needed. They didn’t do their job – many of them didn’t, some of them did. We had good and bad and we had a lot in the middle. But we had some incredible governors – I could tell you, right now, who the great ones are and who the not-so-great ones are. But the governors do it."