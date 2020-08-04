"You can't do that." The 5 most baffling moments from Donald Trump's interview with Jonathan Swan.

Jonathan Swan's recent interview with Donald Trump has left everyone truly baffled.
The bizarre interview, which aired on HBO earlier today, saw Trump dodge and ramble his way out of questions about America's escalating COVID-19 crisis. Something the Australian-born political reporter didn't let Trump get away with so easily.
For the past few months, all eyes have been on the United States. At the time of reporting, the US have had 4.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 158,000 deaths.
So when Axios’s national political correspondent Swan had the chance to ask Trump the questions we've all been thinking, he didn't hesitate.
Correspondent, Jonathan Swan deserves an award, or at the very least, battle pay, for this interview.— Brian (@bhaney2) August 4, 2020
Just watched Jonathan Swan from Axios interview Donald Trump -talk about a train wreck. I have never been prouder of being Australian. #AxiosOnHBO #jonathanswan #Trump— Joe Thomas (@joe97559604) August 4, 2020