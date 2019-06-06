Donald...back away from the Twitter. Nobody asked you.

William and Kate managed to avoid being in a photo with Trump during his UK visit, something that many have noted could have been a deliberate attempt to restrict the president's ability to harness the popularity of the younger royals.

He also didn't manage to get any publicity shots with Harry and Meghan.

“There's something about Lady Di. She’s hot.”

In 1993, Trump admitted in an interview with Howard Stern that he'd most certainly be keen to date Princess Diana.

She'd just announced her separation from Prince Charles at the time, and Trump announced that he'd go there in "10 seconds."

“There's something about Lady Di. She’s hot,” he added.

But it wasn't just words. Trump proceeded to aggressively court Diana to the point where she reportedly told TV journalist Selina Scott over dinner: "he gives me the creeps."

He sent her huge bouquets of flowers and according to Scott, the late Princess was getting the feeling that she was being stalked.

In 1997, not even two months after her death, Trump decided it would be appropriate to brag about the fact that he could have slept with her appearing once again on the Howard Stern show.

“You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her,” Stern asked.

“Of course,” Trump replied.

In his 1997 book, The Art of the Comeback, Trump wrote: “I only have one regret in the women department – that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer."