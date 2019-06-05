Just five signs the royals are trolling Donald Trump during his UK visit.

For more on everything royal, check out our royal hub. We’ve got you covered.

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have been in London for their first state visit to the UK for approximately 48 hours, and yes, there are already… problems.

There was the horrendous fist bump.

There was the moment Trump appeared to fall asleep while the Queen delivered her state banquet speech.

There was the eerie photo of Ivanka and Jared staring out the windows of Buckingham Palace, as well as Melania's alarmingly literal outfit choices.