"I'm mobilising the military." President Donald Trump just declared war on his citizens.

Just hours ago, on Monday evening US Eastern Time, President Donald Trump addressed the nation.

It has been six days since George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minnesota. Protests have spread across the country, with hundreds of cities staging their own demonstrations. Tensions have escalated between protesters and police, with more than 4400 people arrested and several dead. The National Guard has been deployed in 23 states, and curfews have been implemented in dozens of cities across the US. This level of civil unrest is something unseen in the US since the 1968 assassination of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump’s live broadcast began with an assurance that for George Floyd and his family, justice will be served.

“He will not have died in vain, but we cannot allow the righteous cries and peaceful protesters to be drown out by an angry mob,” he said, before announcing that he was deploying the military on his own people.

He said he has, “strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers, that we dominate the streets, mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled.

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions are are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.