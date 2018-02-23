The detail on Donald Trump's sleeve that has everyone talking.

As Donald Trump spoke to grieving students, teachers and parents on Wednesday the world’s attention was focussed on his hands. Specifically what was in them.

A close-up photo of the US president’s White House-prepared notes for a “listening session” in the wake of the Florida school shooting, seemed to show some simple phrases that essentially reminded Trump to be empathetic. (At this point we shouldn’t be surprised.)

But what caught many other people’s eyes was a small detail on his sleeve which also serves to remind us exactly the type of person who’s leading one of the world’s most powerful nations.

Embroidered on Trump’s shirt sleeve was the number 45, which most have taken symbolise his role as the 45th president of the United States.

We probably don't need to tell you that no one noticed Barack Obama wearing a shirt with 44 on it during his two terms - although he did once promote a shirt with the number, which campaign supporters could buy ahead of the 2012 election.