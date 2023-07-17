'We won't tolerate it.' Nearly 600 people have been charged in a domestic violence operation.

Content warning: This story deals with domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

Nearly 600 people have been charged following a four-day crackdown on domestic violence New South Wales.

The "high-impact" operation, known as Operation Amarok III, saw NSW Police arrest 592 people, including 139 who are considered among the state's most dangerous domestic violence offenders.

As well as checking compliance with restraining orders and bail conditions at least 5000 times, police took out 315 new restraining orders and seized 22 firearms and 40 prohibited weapons.

Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters more than half of the state's murders are domestic violence-related, and the most dangerous DV offences often display the violence of organised crime figures and the fixation of terrorists.

"NSW Police won't tolerate it. We will put you before the court (and) we have made it clear there is no place for family and domestic violence offending," he said on Sunday.

On average, NSW Police receive a domestic-violence-related call every four minutes and deals with 90 DV-related assaults every day.