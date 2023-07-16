Aleksandra and her daughter were allegedly shot on Saturday. Her husband has been charged with murder.

Content warning: This story deals with domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.



A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly shooting his wife and daughter in Adelaide over the weekend.

According to 9News, 51-year-old Aleksandra Vergulis and her 22-year-old daughter Daniela Vergulis, were shot at a home in Campbelltown northeast of the city on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the home around 1.20pm after reports of gunshots were heard and two women were seen collapsed on the driveway.

When patrols arrived, they found Aleksandra dead at the scene and Daniela with serious injuries.

The 22-year-old, who just graduated university, was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

Aleksandra Vergulis. Image: 9News.