Last month, Celeste Manno was murdered. Like my daughter Courtney's, her death was preventable.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

As people globally joined the 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence activities - from 25 November to 10 December – events were unfolding in Melbourne.

In that apex of violence against women, three events grabbed headlines:

Dani Laidley was awarded a slap on the wrist for stalking;

Footballer Jackson William was awarded an equally light sentence for attacking a nurse in a Melbourne alley (despite attracting over 100,000 signatures on a ChangeOrg petition over the sentence); and

22-year-old Celeste Manno was tragically murdered.

Video via Mamamia.

On the last issue, my heart sank into despair at the thought of yet another young woman’s life cut short in Melbourne.

Memories of my daughter Courtney’s equally preventable death flooded back to me.

John and Courtney. Image: Supplied. Sadly, all of these events were related to the issue of intervention orders (IVOs), stalking and deterrents for perpetrators.

It is a difficult and complex subject but one the Victorian Premier immediately announced reviewing. A welcome response.