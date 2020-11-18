'He was obsessed with her'. What we know about the man suspected of murdering Celeste Manno.

This post deals with violence against women and might be triggering for some readers.

Celeste Manno has been remembered as someone who was "loved by everybody", after her body was discovered at a home in Melbourne's northeast on Monday.

The 23-year-old criminology and psychology graduate, who is the 45th woman to be killed by violence in Australia this year, was found dead in her Mernda home at 4:10am.

According to the Herald Sun, Celeste's mother was inside the home when her daughter was attacked. But according to those who have heard the horrifying story, there was nothing she could do.

It is unclear how the alleged killer got inside the home, but photos from the crime scene show a smear of blood on a fence at the side of the property.

A 35-year-old man was arrested by police not long after the murder, with reports he drove himself the three minutes from Celeste's home to the local police station.

He previously worked with her at a local call centre, but according to Celeste's godmother she hardly knew him.