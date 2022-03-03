Jill Meagher. Hannah Clarke. Sarah Everard. Why are we still waiting for our watershed moment?

This post deals with domestic violence and could be triggering for some readers.

Almost a decade ago, in September 2012, Jill Meagher was out having drinks with friends in Brunswick, Melbourne.

At 1.30am, the 29-year-old left the pub to walk home.

But she never made it.

Jill Meagher. Image: Getty.

Instead, she was dragged down a laneway, raped and murdered, just 400m from the house she shared with husband, Tom.

Her killer, Adrian Bayley, dumped her body in the boot of his car, drove her to South Gisbourne, 30km away, and buried her in a shallow grave by the side of the road.

Days later, 30,000 men, women and children, marched down the Melbourne street where Jill was last seen, a community united in their grief.

According to the organiser, Phillip Werner, it was a show of support for “peace, hope, non-violence and solidarity with all women”.

It felt like a watershed moment. It should have been a watershed moment.

***

In February 2020, Hannah Clarke was on the school run.