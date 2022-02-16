A year ago, Parliament House was rocked by abuse allegations. This is what's happened since.

Warning: This post deals with allegations of sexual assault and may be triggering for some readers.

It's been one year since we learnt the name Brittany Higgins.

A year ago this week, the former Liberal staffer went public with allegations she was raped by a male colleague inside the Parliament House ministerial office of her boss, then-Defence Industry Minister Linda Reynolds, two years earlier.

Piercing through a decades-long culture of silence, Higgins spoke up and spoke out about being allegedly abused at 24, just months into her "dream job" at the nation's capital.

Watch: Scott Morrison on Brittany Higgins' allegations. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Her story, published exclusively by two media outlets - news.com.au and The Project - sparked a reckoning.

"How could this allegedly happen in the 'safest' building in Australia?" we asked.

The news headlines came quick, then the rallies, the speeches, the outrage, the noise.

Higgins, along with child sexual abuse survivor, Grace Tame, quickly made their voices heard. Fed up with the Prime Minister's handling of sexual assault claims, they called out the government again, and again and again.