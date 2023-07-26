‘It looked like nothing I'd ever seen.' I tried Dom and Ella's new vibrator. Here are my honest thoughts.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Ebony Leigh, Mamamia’s Sex and Relationships Writer, reviewed the new VUSH x ELLA + DOM Twist Vibrator.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

MAFS contestants and ultimate besties Ella and Dom have teamed up with VUSH — the Aussie sexual wellness brand — to design a vibrator “just the way they like it” (so you know it’s going to be good).

Described as a “game-changing” multi-use sex toy for both internal and external stimulation with a twisted, helix design, gyrating tip, eight pleasure optimised patterns, five powerful levels of intensity and four twist patterns, the limited edition ELLA + DOM Twist Vibrator promises “next level orgasms” from the girlies who want us to take control of our pleasure!

My only question is, what DOESN’T this device do?

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

I can’t lie, I was horrified. Intimidated. Fearful.

Was it a rotating corkscrew? A screwdriver? Some kind of torture trap for genitals? My vagina recoiled involuntarily.

But it was mint green I thought to myself, nothing that could harm me would be mint green!

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

$140, which seems like MANY DOLLARS but bear with me because I believe this vibrating queen is worth MANY of those cents. And trust me, when it comes to splashing cash on motorised sex toys, you want to splurge on quality.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

I need to tell you here that in my professional career I’ve road tested a lot of sex toys over the years. Like A LOT. So I know fandangle features when I see them.

The Twist Vibrator in her all mint green glory. Image: VUSH.

Switching her on, I skimmed through the Twist Vibrator’s seemingly limitless levels of intensity and optimised patterns, my hand shaking and eyes widening at every-single-stage. While my mind raced over the pleasure possibilities, I attempted to commit to memory my favourite functions for later.

Only then did I hit the power button to turn on the gyrating tip.

In a sudden burst of energy, the toy came to life in a series of, what can only be described as, whirly-twirly movements. And by “life” I mean I’d never ever experienced a more realistic sex toy.

And HOLEY MOLEY it felt good. Really f**king good.

Laying back, with the vibrator doing its rotating thang all over my clitoris, it was hard to believe that a mint green device was responsible for this self-indulgence. As it teased and tantalised and legit felt like a real male appendage on top of my vulva in ways no other vibrator ever had, I came too soon. Just as uncontrollably as my new bestie made me feel.

So then I put it inside me, which by this point was basically like having sex with it.

(Hey, if Barbie can make Ken redundant, the Vibrator Twist can eliminate the need for men!)

Moving in an assortment of motions controlled by buttons I couldn't remember how to operate, the toy went rogue and I was just along for the ride.

But as a clitoral stimulation girlie I didn’t last long with it inside me. Also, I didn't really feel like the fancy helix twist design was doing anything for me. If anything, I found it kinda uncomfortable. But that's just me.

However by the time I pulled it out to refocus on my clitoris, I was ready to burst AGAIN and only needed the slightest of hand (or rather tip) to explode in one of the wildest self-made orgasms of my life.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Minimal effort required.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

20/10.

Basic effort, double the reward. It’s the bestie you never knew you needed.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

..to lay back and let the toy do all the work. Lazy girls unite!

Any final words?

Dom & Ella, my clitoris thanks you. Now I can’t wait to get home and try it again!

Image: VUSH + Mamamia.