Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1.Married at First Sight fans spotted a spoiler in a preview for tonight’s episode.



Oh.

Things are happening in MAFS land.

It seems like a spoiler for the show may have accidentally been leaked.

You see, the promo for tonight’s episode has us believe that Davina wants to stay in the experiment to try to make things work with her fake husband, Ryan.

“I was ready to leave, but there’s always a chance of things turning around,” Davina says while writing on her card.

“I’m just worried Davina’s gonna write stay,” Ryan says, “I think you [experts] are too, I think everyone is.”

Then it flashes to the commitment ceremony where Davina turns to Ryan and says, “You’re going to hate me.”

So everyone has assumed she’s written down stay.

However, a screenshot of the moment Davina shows her card at the commitment ceremony has been shared online. It’s believed to be from a promo for the network’s spin-off show, Talking Married.

The word 'leave' can be seen on Davina's card.

So, honestly we have no freakin' idea what's going to go down on tonight's episode... and we can't bloody wait.

2. Ewan McGregor has reportedly been dumped by the actress he left his wife for.



It made news last month that Ewan McGregor left wife of 22 years Eve Mavrakis for his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead.